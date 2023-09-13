SHARE THE ROAD: Watch out for students biking and walking to school again

Drivers need to watch for students back out on the road heading to school

This is an imaginary discussion between Byron the Bicyclist, Patty the Pedestrian and Maddie the Motorist

Byron;

It is back to school for our students this month. Students, as you know, can be from age 5 to their twenties and even older. Maddie, will you be watching out for them on the road?

Maddie: Of course! Some are my own grandkids. I normally drive them all the way but this year, I will drop them off a block or two from the school so they get some exercise. Besides, there is too much traffic close to the school.

Paddy: My daughter will be biking to university in Vancouver where they have good bike lanes.

Maddie: Here in Williams Lake, many of the kids from Kindergarten through high school have the option of being bussed. Many students do that except if they live very close to their school.

Byron: In Grade 1, I walked two miles to school on a flat gravel road. If I was running a little late, a big Grade 8 student on a bike would give me a ride on his handlebar! But that was only for a few months before we moved to where my school was right across the road. Both schools were in rural Ontario with eight grades in one big classroom.

Paddy: My grandma also went to a small country school. She told me she walked until about Grade 3 and then biked to school. Her Mom and the teacher told her: “Where there are no sidewalks, walk on the side of the road facing traffic. When biking, ride on the right side with traffic.”

Maddie: That is a good reminder. Let us watch out for all the students starting back to school. Drive safe, walk safe and bike safe!

Bert Groenenberg has been walking or cycling for over 60 years.

