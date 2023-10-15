Share the Road: Try out Go by Bike for small town trips

Fall Go By Bike Weeks offer a chance to try cycling while also trying to win prizes

This is written as a conversation between Wanda the Wannabe Bicyclist and Byron the Bicyclist.

Dear Byron: Next week is B.C.’s Fall Go by Bike Weeks starting Monday, Oct. 16 and running until Oct. 29. I would like to bike more. If I want to bike to have a hair appointment or pick up a few groceries how could I make that work?

Signed, Wanda

Hello Wanda: There are a few ways this could work. If it is a haircut, all you need is your wallet.

If you want to pick up a few groceries on the way home, try a backpack or panniers. Personally, I prefer using a good quality backpack.

Signed, Byron

Dear Byron: Okay but what about parking? Do all businesses have good bike racks? Signed, Wanda

Dear Wanda: Save On, FreshCo and Shoppers Drug Mart all have decent bike racks. But very few other businesses have them. T

here are a few new ones in the community now which were installed in September including one for the Farmers Market for next year, and one along Oliver Street near Spirit Square.

But I can usually find something to lock my bike to or around. If not, I take the bike inside the store and tell them it is because there is no bike rack.

I haven’t had any objection from store staff yet.

All the best, Byron

Dear Byron: Okay, I will try that. But I don’t feel safe riding on some of the busier roads. Wanda

Dear Wanda: Try to pick low traffic roads, park paths or even alleys. Yes, bored dogs bark in the alleys but I haven’t had any attack me yet. Signed, Byron

Dear Byron: Okay, it is just a couple weeks so I will try it out, and can choose my weather. Wanda

Dear Wanda: Great! It starts on Monday the 16th. You can find local events at Streets for All Williams Lake on Facebook. Also consider creating an account at https://gobybikebc.ca to register your rides and win prizes, then join a Williams Lake team. Happy cycling! Byron

Bert Groenenberg has been biking for over 60 years.

