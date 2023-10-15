Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

Share the Road: Try out Go by Bike for small town trips

Fall Go By Bike Weeks offer a chance to try cycling while also trying to win prizes

This is written as a conversation between Wanda the Wannabe Bicyclist and Byron the Bicyclist.

Dear Byron: Next week is B.C.’s Fall Go by Bike Weeks starting Monday, Oct. 16 and running until Oct. 29. I would like to bike more. If I want to bike to have a hair appointment or pick up a few groceries how could I make that work?

Signed, Wanda

Hello Wanda: There are a few ways this could work. If it is a haircut, all you need is your wallet.

If you want to pick up a few groceries on the way home, try a backpack or panniers. Personally, I prefer using a good quality backpack.

Signed, Byron

Dear Byron: Okay but what about parking? Do all businesses have good bike racks? Signed, Wanda

Dear Wanda: Save On, FreshCo and Shoppers Drug Mart all have decent bike racks. But very few other businesses have them. T

here are a few new ones in the community now which were installed in September including one for the Farmers Market for next year, and one along Oliver Street near Spirit Square.

But I can usually find something to lock my bike to or around. If not, I take the bike inside the store and tell them it is because there is no bike rack.

I haven’t had any objection from store staff yet.

All the best, Byron

Dear Byron: Okay, I will try that. But I don’t feel safe riding on some of the busier roads. Wanda

Dear Wanda: Try to pick low traffic roads, park paths or even alleys. Yes, bored dogs bark in the alleys but I haven’t had any attack me yet. Signed, Byron

Dear Byron: Okay, it is just a couple weeks so I will try it out, and can choose my weather. Wanda

Dear Wanda: Great! It starts on Monday the 16th. You can find local events at Streets for All Williams Lake on Facebook. Also consider creating an account at https://gobybikebc.ca to register your rides and win prizes, then join a Williams Lake team. Happy cycling! Byron

Bert Groenenberg has been biking for over 60 years.

CyclingWilliams Lake

Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: Manitoba elects Indigenous premier

Just Posted

Quesnel firefighters. (Photo by Karen Powell)
FireSmart your home

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
Share the Road: Try out Go by Bike for small town trips

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Manitoba elects Indigenous premier

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: British Columbians suffering from NDP’s middle-class squeeze