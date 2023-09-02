Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

SHARE THE ROAD: Refuse, reduce, reuse and cycle initiative in Winnipeg

Ideas in Winnipeg have universal merit, shifting to a more sustainable approach

This column is imaginary correspondence between Byron the bicyclist and Maddie the Motorist

Dear Byron.

I was in Winnipeg in the spring which, like us is in climate zone 3. Yet, year-round, a few citizens conserve money, reduce carbon and bicycle. Have you heard of Velo Renovation?

Signed Maddie the Motorist

Dear Maddie.

Yes, I have heard of Velo Renovation. Velo is French for bicycle.

Velo renovates buildings. Owner Nathaniel De Vila encourages building owners to conserve and reuse as much material as possible. If, for example, a potential customer wants to replace a whole kitchen he will ask what is wrong with it. Usually, it works well but they see it as dated. De Vila suggests they paint it instead. This reduces landfill waste and saves the customers money.

The other thing that sets Velo Renovation apart is how they get around. Yes, their team bicycles to work and on the job. Employees can use their own bike or a company bike. Some company bikes are electric cargo bikes which can pull a trailer. For larger loads, the supplier delivers it.

Why do it this way? To lower overhead costs? To reduce their carbon footprint? Because they like to bike? All good reasons.

Nathaniel De Vila explains it this way. He grew up in a household with a cookbook called More with Less by Doris Janzen. Its recipes list basic ingredients to make good nutritious meals. Recipes sometimes include using leftover food.

Similarly, applying the more with less philosophy to building renovation means refusing to throw out good materials, reducing, and reusing materials. Their use of cycling has saved 16,325 km of vehicle travel.

Reducing carbon emissions by bicycling will not save the world, De Vila states. But it isn’t unimportant either.

Signed, Byron the Bicyclist

Bert Groenenberg gleaned ingredients for this article from the Winnipeg Free Press (10/15/21), Christian Courier (8/7/23), velorenovation.ca and the More with Less Cookbook (Herald Press).

CyclingWilliams Lake

Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: Oh deer, and no more Kleenex

Just Posted

Immediate action must be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Nations communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by the FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

Barkerville hosts their annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival each September. (Thomas Drasdauskis photo)
Mid-Summer Moon Festival is Asian harvest fête in Barkerville

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
SHARE THE ROAD: Refuse, reduce, reuse and cycle initiative in Winnipeg

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society members and actors Chris Armstrong, from left, and Jasmine Lyons host a table in Boitanio Park for the final Performances in the Park of the summer on Aug. 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre rolling into theatre season