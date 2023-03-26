SHARE THE ROAD: Experiences cycling in other countries

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

This column is imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist, Byron the Bicyclist and Patty the Pedestrian.

Dear Byron the Bicyclist;

Have you ever ridden a moped or bicycle overseas? If you have, what should I know before trying it out myself?

Signed; Patty the Pedestrian

Dear Patty the Pedestrian;

Yes, I rode a moped but never in Canada. It was in the Netherlands in 1974.

“You do it this way.” My Dutch aunt had just shown me how to use what they call a brommer. “Brommer” pronounced with rolling “r”s is a good word to describe the sound of the two stroke 25 cc motor, the same size as a weed whacker motor.

I also biked in the Netherlands. The traditional Dutch bike is tall with high straight back handle bars. Because it rains a lot, their bikes have fenders and a full chain guard. Bicycles and mopeds have their own designated path on main roads and highway corridors.

I was in the Netherlands to visit relatives in my parents’ home country. For the first time, I met people and saw places my parents had talked about for 20 years.

India is also a fascinating country. I took tour buses to learn local history, but I also rented basic one-speed bikes to get around the cities. At bike speed, I had leisurely scenic rides around several old cities.

Also in India, I met an American man in his 50s who had brought his own bike. He had thoroughly enjoyed cycling for two weeks through villages in central India. He was greeted in each village by young boys totally fascinated by his nice blue multi-speed bicycle. In 1985, Indian bicycles were almost all black one speeds.

Any good bike suitable for local terrain can get you where you want to go. I cannot recall having a problem with any bike I borrowed or rented. Happy trails, Patty!

Signed; Byron the Bicyclist

Bert Groenenberg has walked or biked in 20 countries.

