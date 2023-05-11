SHARE THE ROAD: A pedestrian’s take on trying to cross Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

This column is imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist, Byron the Bicyclist and Patty the Pedestrian. The stories are based on real experience.

Dear Byron the Bicyclist;

I was doing my fresh air lunch walkabout yesterday. Coming from the Station House Gallery I pressed the button so I could walk across safely.

It sets off two amber lights in both directions.

But the white minivan coming from the north drove straight through. The driver didn’t seem to notice the flashing lights or me in my bright clothing.

I heard New York City gives citizens 25 per cent of the fine money if they can prove traffic infractions.

Based on what I experience some days, I could earn more money that way than working.

But really, I just want to cross the street safely.

Signed; Patty the Pedestrian

Dear Patty the Pedestrian;

Well, I agree with you fully. I also want to bike safely.

But I have noticed quite a few other bad habits. Last week, I noticed three drivers in a row not stop at a red light before turning right from Oliver Street onto Third Avenue North.

Most people think police should have better things to do than deal with traffic infractions.

But the years of lax to no enforcement seems to have gradually caused drivers to ignore good road rules.

Some weeks ago, I downloaded the city of Williams Lake’s Capital and Project Plan.

If I read it right, they have a line item Traffic Signal at Mackenzie at Oliver with an associated cost of $250,000.

Patty, do we as taxpayers need to spend that $250,000, or can we all follow the Traffic Act?

Can we pay more attention to traffic signals, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists?

This can save us money and be safe.

Hey, I like the New York idea of paying a 25 per cent commission on fines. It could nicely supplement my retirement income!

Signed; Byron the Bicyclist

Bert Groenenberg has walked, biked and driven Williams Lake for over 30 years.

