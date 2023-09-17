Share the Road: Biking on Oliver Street in Williams Lake

This column is written as an imaginary conversation between Byron the Bicyclist and Maddie the Motorist.
Dear Maddie.
A few weeks ago, I was cycling to the last Performance in the Park. I was on Oliver Street heading west having just passed the main mall entrance. A microcar passed me with lots of room, no problem. Then I heard a growly truck exhaust behind me. In fact, he or she gunned the motor so I could clearly hear him or her coming.
I wasn’t sure if this was a friendly growl or “get out of my way, I’m bigger than you” growl. So, I flashed a peace sign then signaled a right turn. We parted ways.
A note to Mr./Ms. Growly, do you know I have as much a right to the road as you do? If cycling is not allowed, it is clearly signposted, such as on the Coquihalla Highway.
Last week, I walked by Rona Building Supplies. Parked in front was a pickup truck with a sticker on the back window. It depicted a jacked up 4×4 starting to run over a family of stick people. Below, the text said: “Run you stick b@*tards!”
On Thursday, I rode home between Save On Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart near dusk, a dangerous time. Within the 10 seconds, I noticed five young cyclists riding with little regard for road rules and without lights or helmets. But up on Windmill Crescent, a helmeted cyclist passed me showing a proper flashing taillight. The approaching motorist noticed us and pulled back.
Some attitudes could be improved. But thank you to the vast majority of considerate people!
Signed: Byron the Bicyclist
Dear Byron.
Thanks for letting us know what it feels like as a bicyclist. Indeed, improvements are needed.
Byron, you can be sure this motorist will do his best to avoid running over people.
Signed: Maddie the Motorist
Bert Groenenberg has been biking for over 60 years.