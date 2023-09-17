Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

Share the Road: Biking on Oliver Street in Williams Lake

Drivers should be aware cyclists are also entitled to road space, slow down and pass with care

This column is written as an imaginary conversation between Byron the Bicyclist and Maddie the Motorist.

Dear Maddie.

A few weeks ago, I was cycling to the last Performance in the Park. I was on Oliver Street heading west having just passed the main mall entrance. A microcar passed me with lots of room, no problem. Then I heard a growly truck exhaust behind me. In fact, he or she gunned the motor so I could clearly hear him or her coming.

I wasn’t sure if this was a friendly growl or “get out of my way, I’m bigger than you” growl. So, I flashed a peace sign then signaled a right turn. We parted ways.

A note to Mr./Ms. Growly, do you know I have as much a right to the road as you do? If cycling is not allowed, it is clearly signposted, such as on the Coquihalla Highway.

Last week, I walked by Rona Building Supplies. Parked in front was a pickup truck with a sticker on the back window. It depicted a jacked up 4×4 starting to run over a family of stick people. Below, the text said: “Run you stick b@*tards!”

On Thursday, I rode home between Save On Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart near dusk, a dangerous time. Within the 10 seconds, I noticed five young cyclists riding with little regard for road rules and without lights or helmets. But up on Windmill Crescent, a helmeted cyclist passed me showing a proper flashing taillight. The approaching motorist noticed us and pulled back.

Some attitudes could be improved. But thank you to the vast majority of considerate people!

Signed: Byron the Bicyclist

Dear Byron.

Thanks for letting us know what it feels like as a bicyclist. Indeed, improvements are needed.

Byron, you can be sure this motorist will do his best to avoid running over people.

Signed: Maddie the Motorist

Bert Groenenberg has been biking for over 60 years.

CyclingOpinionWilliams Lake

