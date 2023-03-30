SHARE THE ROAD: Back to biking in Williams Lake

Now the weather has warmed up, Byron is getting back out on his bike

Cyclists and motorists are both equally-entitled road users, and both can benefit from sharing. More cyclists means less traffic and parking competition, and less wear and tear on the roadways, but can mean a bit of an adjustment in driving. (Clip art image)

This column is an imaginary correspondence between Patty the Pedestrian and Byron the Bicyclist.

Dear Patty the Pedestrian;

How exhilarating! It is great to be out biking again. I went for a lunch run from downtown to Prosperity Drive on South Lakeside and back. Going back into the office, I felt alive!

It has been a long winter. Since last October, you and I have sometimes walked together to work. Thanks for your company while we navigated the icy conditions and occasional snow drifts.

Growing up, I could bike or walk to school safely. Our children should have the same opportunity. Our son, now in his late twenties, is a confident cyclist. But growing up, he was afraid of the closely passing motorists on Oliver and other main roads.

We need to both be safe and feel safe. The required one-point-five metre distance between the vehicle and his bicycle felt too close for the 50 km an hour speed limit.

How was your winter walking, Patty?

Signed; Byron the Bicyclist

Dear Byron;

I had a good winter walking experience. Fresh air is great. You just have to dress right for it.

Over the winter I discovered a few new walking routes. The neighbourhood north of the hospital has a maze of back alleys. Because of snow, they weren’t all passable. But I have started to explore them as the snow melts.

Arterial roads are engineered to move traffic quickly. Little thought is put into alternate modes of transportation.

With all the new e-bikes, scooters and the like, the only solution to safe cycling on main roads is designated lanes… That is what most cities are now doing.

In Williams Lake, the only designated walking and bike route marked for children to a school I see is to the Seven Day Adventist School on South Lakeside. Or am I missing some?

Signed; Patty the fit Pedestrian

READ MORE: COLUMN: Learning to Share the Road

READ MORE: COLUMN: Learning to Share the Road – bumps along the Cariboo roads

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bert Groenenberg is a cyclist and pedestrian who has mainly biked or walked to work on Oliver Street for 30 years.

CyclingWilliams Lake