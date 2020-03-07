Shamrock Luncheon and Bazaar coming up March 12

Seniors, if you have any refugee or immigrant friends please make them aware of scammers

The Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake is hosting its annual Crib Tournament next month on April 5. Interested participants are being advised to get their tickets early, as only advanced registration is available. (Tribune file photo)

Seniors, if you have any refugee or immigrant friends please make them aware of scammers. Be aware, yourself.

When you pick up the phone and there is a minute of silence before a voice comes on, hang up.

Don’t give any information over the phone. If there are any threats stating that unless you pay up a sum of money, hang up then go to the RCMP and ask them if it is legitimate.

If you are not happy with how the blockade situation is being handled, write to Trudeau and your MP at the House of Commons.

READ MORE: Seniors Activity Centre elections coming up

No postage stamp required.

What is our mayor and council thinking of when they allow multiple apartments built without adequate parking facility. For example, the apartments on First Avenue and Cariboo Place.

What is on at the Seniors Activity Centre? At the time of printing a board of directors would have been elected.

Resolutions for the Old Age Pensioners Organization Convention in June would have been sent.

Replies to last year’s resolutions are posted outside the OAPO office at the SAC.

On Thursday, March 12 we will have our Shamrock Luncheon and Bazaar. That’s when the draw for the raffle will take place.

The Crib Tournament will be on April 5 and advance tickets are available only.

That darn groundhog showed his shadow, so now winter is prolonged and there are still patches of ice here and there.

Pat Cassidy is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Advisor.

Opinion