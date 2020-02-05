Roses: We still live in a great town with great people

Thanks for helping me with my flat tire

Editor:

I would like to thank the two people who helped me out with my flat tire on Thursday.

A nice young lady called BCAA for me and kept me warm in her truck. Another gentleman offered to change the tire, but the BCAA was contacted and responded quickly.

I have never changed a tire and was very grateful for the kindness.

We still live in a great town with great people!

God bless you.

Eve Nicklin

Williams Lake

