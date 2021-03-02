(Tribune file photo)

Roses to Good Samaritans who helped me during theft

It restores one’s faith in human nature

Editor:

I had my iPad stolen from the library on the 18th of this month.

I shouted out that the person who had taken it was running across the car park in the direction of the old fire hall.

One of the library staff and a younger lady named Rachel pursued the thief, and Rachel’s employer who happened to be nearby, managed to corner the culprit who then dropped the iPad on the ground, sadly damaging it.

I would like to thank all of the people who helped me get my iPad back but a particular thank you to Rachel who put herself at risk in order to retrieve my iPad.

A very large bouquet of roses to all these kind people who did not hesitate to help. It restores one’s faith in human nature.

Dr. Noel J. Donnelly

Williams Lake

 


editor@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

