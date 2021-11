Also thanks to friends, family for your kind words

Editor:

Thanks to Dr. Magnuson, Kornack and Hamm and all the staff on the second floor at Cariboo Memorial Hospital for giving excellent care to Becky in her final days.

To all friends and family with phone calls, cards and support, thank you for all your kind words.

Buckland Purjue and family

Williams Lake

