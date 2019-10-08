Do you have a Roses and Raspberries? Email editor@wltribune.com. Angie Mindus photo

Roses for resident who picks up garbage in the dairy fields

Raspberries for those who dump the garbage

Roses to Leo Rankin who I met driving his truck into the dairy fields to pick up the garbage dumped there. This time the unsold remains of a ‘garage sale.’ Leo told me he has hauled three pickup loads to the dump from the dairy fields.

Raspberries to those who can’t take the extra five minutes to drive to the dump.

Phil Ranson

Williams Lake

