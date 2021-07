I don’t know who you are but you are an angel

Do you have a Roses and Raspberries? Email editor@wltribune.com. Angie Mindus photo

Editor:

A heartfelt thank you to the man who helped me when I fell outside of Fabricland.

I didn’t get your name but I hope you read this and know that I am fine. You are an angel.

Joan Bingham

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake