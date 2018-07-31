Roses and Raspberries: Small army helps breakfast be a success

The Knights of Columbus in Williams Lake would like to extend bouquets of roses

The Knights of Columbus in Williams Lake would like to extend bouquets of roses to the many customers and workers who helped make our KofC Save-On Stampede Breakfast and KofC Stampede Concession a success this year. As a result we will be able to continue to support many charitable works in our community.

The KofC Stampede Concession Crew is particularly grateful to John of Margetts Meats for checking on the hamburger and hot dog supplies every day and personally delivering right to their freezer.

As well the Stampede Association was extremely helpful in assisting with supplies and anything that was asked for at the Concession.

The KoC Breakfast Crew wants to acknowledge and thank Save-On-Foods for making a surprise donation of the bacon for our breakfast this year.

We are also grateful for the efforts of the Save-On staff.

This includes Paul, Mike, Rick and Sue who each have been so accommodating and helpful in the preparations for and delivery of our breakfast over the years.

This year’s Save-On morning crew of Anna, Jesse and Forrest did a wonderful job of supplying us with the needed groceries starting at 6 a.m. each day but they also went above and beyond in helping us to provide more than 2,000 breakfasts.

We also wish to express our gratitude to Scott at Best Buy/Canwest Propane for his support.

Thank you Williams Lake.

Knights of Columbus

***

I wish to express my deepest thanks to the doctors, second-floor nurses, and other medical professionals and staff for the compassionate care I recently received during my stay at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

A special thank you to the first responders and ambulance drivers from the Cariboo district for my many trips to and from the hospital in Williams Lake and the special trips needed to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Everyone went above and beyond to ensure my comfort and safety.

It is truly appreciated.

I would also like to take this time to thank the Williams Lake Lions Club for the lovely plant and many visits.

Bob Donker

Horsefly

***

Raspberries, lots of raspberries to the mushroom pickers and tree planters — leave your campsite clean. Other people like to use it, too.

Nobody likes to use it if it looks horrible with cigarettes and garbage.

Be considerate and clean up after yourselves and leave it the way you found it.

L. Bryton

Williams Lake

***

Raspberries to the man in a truck who did a rolling stop at the stop sign by the former Glendale Trading Store and Mackenzie Avenue. My bike was right in front of you as you began to enter the street.

You stopped when I yelled at you!

My skin is not the colour of Kermit the frog but my clothing and helmet are.

Look out at the intersections so we can both enjoy the summer!

Shary Stephen

Williams Lake