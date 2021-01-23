ROSES AND RASPBERRIES: ‘Mistleroses’ for Santa-sized bags of gifts at Seniors Village

It was as wonderful as discovering unexpected gifts under a real tree!

Editor:

A thousand ‘mistleroses’ to the business community of Williams Lake.

Opening our front doors at the Seniors Village Christmas morning we were quite blown away and delighted to find a Santa-sized bag of awesome presents!

This year, especially when we know what challenges you face due to COVID-19.

Our heartfelt thanks and to your sweet families who also helped so much, and to the many other participants: Williams Lake Tribune, Seniors Village, family and friends!

Happy New Year to all. Thank you (including teachers and our buddies at the intergenerational Columneetza School — see you soon!)

Love to all.

Peggy McKinlay

Williams Lake

