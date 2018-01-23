Roses and Raspberries: Clean up after your dogs

I would first like to send the city roses for clearing the paths in Boitanio Park for walking.

And I would like to send raspberries (and thorns) to the person/people who think it is OK to walk your dog on the cleared paths and not pick up after them.

That is not OK.

Walking is tricky enough with all the ice. Avoiding your dog’s doo-doo is making it even worse.

There are bags and bins throughout the park. There is no excuse for not picking up after your dog.

Charlene Ratzinger

Williams Lake