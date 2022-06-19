Roses and Raspberries: A big bouquet of roses to home support, Interior Health

Editor;

A big bouquet of roses to the grader operator who did a fabulous job grading Valley Road off Spokin Lake. So nice to drive on!

Thank you sincerely,

The Martels and Blake’s

A big bouquet of roses to home support, Interior Health, who came to give our mother her shower. The workers were so considerate and kind. She always had something good to say about all of them.

Thank you,

Lucy Martel (Blake)

Editor;

We would like to thank all those who made our boy feel special on his eighth birthday party day. To Dog ‘n Suds, thank you for a great breakfast with a surprisingly huge ‘treasure hunt’ pancake decked with sparklers and sing song. A huge thank you to the Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Dept. for coming out and sharing cake and refreshments, for dressing the boys up in gear and letting them sit in and ride along, thank you. For the special things you brought along with you, thank you. A special thank you to Knox and his Papa for coming out as well and for your special package. Thank you to all. This whole day was kept a secret and it all came together beautifully. This day has now become one of our boy’s most remembered life events. Thank you one and all!

Robbie Hutchinson

(Grammie)

editor@wltribune.com

