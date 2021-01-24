ROSE: Thanks to all for assistance after fall

Thank you to the staff who responded quickly and kindly

Editor:

Pink roses of gratitude to all the folks who came to my assistance when I had a fall at McDonald’s (no fault of McDonald’s) on Jan. 7.

Thank you to the staff who responded quickly and kindly, to the quick-thinking woman who made a compress for the cut on my temple and the kind gentleman who stayed with us and directed the ambulance to me.

READ MORE: Thanks for all the support with cancer battle

Much appreciation from this 83-year-old man, with luckily only a few scrapes and a black eye.

Eric Mirus

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake