ROSE: Big thanks to hospital team for live-saving measures

A big bouquet of roses to Dr. Brosseuk and the operating room team, intensive care, emergency room, day surgery and lab teams for their life-saving measures, and all who helped out.
Many thanks.
Bob and Sandy Kopp
Williams Lake
To my friend Tim Hicks, the kindest man in the world:
He was always, always wanting to help others. He took me on an incredible journey. He brought Tanzania to me. I am so grateful to have known Tim Hicks.
Thank you so very much.
You’re forever in my thoughts.
Gary McLeod
Williams Lake
A bouquet of roses to the gentleman from fisheries and his daughter for helping me get my awkward load home.
A big thank you. You made my day!
You set a beautiful example for your daughter.
Susan Stuart
Williams Lake
