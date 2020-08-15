RANCH MUSINGS: What are we doing now?

We have gone from spring to fall omitting summer, it seems

As the days get shorter, the hay drying “windows” get shorter. We have nightly dew adding to the moisture we are trying get dried out of the hay so it won’t spoil in the bale.

But as we keep getting thunder showers and other bits of rain, the drying time seems to double.

With the uncertainty with the sunny weather and the lateness of the season — we have gone from spring to fall omitting summer, it seems.

Patient we have to be because we can’t change the weather. A trip south to the Kamloops area reminds one of the superior climate there, but even they were challenged with spring rains.

We live in the hope that a long dry spell is in the near future and we will get the crop up. If we weren’t optimists we would not be in this business of ranching.

We also hope for wind to come with the little sun we get. Twenty degrees and less is about half as good for drying hay as temperatures in the mid to late 20s with a little wind to evaporate moisture.

You can try to fluff up the crop by raking so it can dry faster after it has been cut, or rained on. The conventional wisdom here is that if you rake too many times , the hay will be tougher and twisted up so it doesn’t dry without wet lumps remaining in the windrows.

For me the sun we get cheers me up, makes me hopeful about making progress towards finishing the haying on the ground that is dry enough to hay.

Good quantities of crop on the land we can work on helps but thicker hay also takes longer to dry.

This brings me to the sodden land that is our sub irrigated/spring watered land. There is so much groundwater and high lake water that whatever sun and heat we have had really hasn’t lowered the water table such that we can operate machinery on the meadows.

Most of us doubt that we will ever get on the meadows.

As has been said we can always hope for a dry fall.

Variability and more frequent extremes events can be what we can expect and what we have been experiencing.

Care and dedication are required if one is in the business of growing food.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Read more: What is a rancher doing writing about pigs in the middle of haying?


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMNS: School reopening plan receives a failing grade

Just Posted

RANCH MUSINGS: What are we doing now?

We have gone from spring to fall omitting summer, it seems

BC Coroners Service, RCMP investigating sudden death in Williams Lake

A body was found Friday, Aug. 14 in tall grass above the Stampede Grounds

Cougar sighted on Fox Mountain near mountain bike trail

Mountain biker said cougar stared at him and his dog for about a moment

Body of missing boater recovered by CCSAR at Quesnel Lake

Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating

Williams Lake CAO departing for a job in Fort St. John

Milo MacDonald’s last day with the City is Sept. 4, 2020

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Two people dead after Highway 1 collision west of Kamloops

Two-vehicle accident closed Trans-Canada Highway for more than five hours

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Most Read