Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)

RANCH MUSINGS: Sometimes there are great moments of remembering

“That is not to suggest that we can live harmlessly, or strictly at our own expense:

One of the great benefits of isolation and staying in place, brought to us by the pandemic, is time to reflect, observe and enjoy.

Let me set the tone here by an extensive quote from the famous American agrarian writer and poet Wendell Berry, who at the very end of his book, The Gift of Good Land, (1981) wrote this about trading off technologies and the impacts of what they bring:

That is not to suggest that we can live harmlessly, or strictly at our own expense:

We depend upon other creatures and survive by their deaths. To live, we must daily break the body and shed the blood of Creation.

When we do this knowingly,lovingly, skillfully, reverently, it is a sacrament.

When we do it ignorantly, greedily, clumsily, destructively, it is a desecration. In such desecration we condemn ourselves to spiritual and moral loneliness, and others to want.

This is about how we feed ourselves and others and at what cost.

READ MORE: Impacts of COVID-19 on food systems

A few weeks back I exited an impromptu drop-in by neighbours who had been kayaking on the lakes below our ranch.

These were our adult children’s contemporaries so I didn’t think they would know I departed for a part of an hour to my desk and a conference call.

As I left, the group had a great laugh, because a ten-year-old grandson remarked that I probably left because someone must be talking about “soil” in the next room thus necessitating my exit.

Upon being told of why there was the laughter when I departed, I too saw the humour. However, the grandson had obviously picked up on what was important to me, and made that a great moment.

A recently published book by Tom Philpott, called Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It, a scathing indictment of Big Ag, suggests that outsiders to agriculture see that our need to dominate nature has made some of us rich but will not feed our grandchildren.

Midwest farmers are going to drive off an ecological cliff(with huge water and soil consumption), the author says, but before that happens, readers/citizens need to advocate for a more balanced approach to farming and ranching: fewer Confined Agriculture Farming Operations and more mixed crop/ livestock farms ; less mono-cultures and more cover crops; more local markets and fewer subsidies that promote transnational corporations.

I confess, I haven’t read this book but it will soon be on my bookshelf.

In the meantime, the Manitoba Forage and Grasslands Association, has planned four online presentations during the month of November. This is a rebranding of their recent annual in- person conferences.

They will feature many great speakers in the field of regenerative agriculture, including a first presentation by Diana Rodgers of her documentary called “Sacred Cow” which explores the important role of animals in our food system.

She asks whether there can be a healthy, sustainable and conscientious food system without animals. That seems to me to be a fundamental question.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOREST INK: Long-term, positive results using an organic approach
Next story
DOWN TO EARTH: Plenty to learn out in the woods

Just Posted

Photo submitted
DOWN TO EARTH: Plenty to learn out in the woods

We got 15 classes safely out to Gavin Lake for at least a version of the Gavin Lake fall program

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Sometimes there are great moments of remembering

“That is not to suggest that we can live harmlessly, or strictly at our own expense:

Denise Gilpin (left) and her mom, Julie Gilpin, stand alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018 during a visit to the Tsilhqot’in territory. (Photo submitted)
Casual Country 2020: Labour of love

The art of traditional tanning and sewing

Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton
FOREST INK: Long-term, positive results using an organic approach

Following a tip from a friend I viewed an interesting video concerning… Continue reading

The Upper House, as seen from a distance in the 1800s, in what’s now the current Glendale area of Williams Lake. (Rhena Armes photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2020: ‘Dairy Fields’ play significant role in shaping Williams Lake

Area named after Primrose family’s dairy farm

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

Most Read