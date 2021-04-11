Columnist David Zirnhelt’s grandsons practice some fun roping on his granddaughter at the family ranch. (David ZIrnhelt photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Columnist David Zirnhelt’s grandsons practice some fun roping on his granddaughter at the family ranch. (David ZIrnhelt photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RANCH MUSINGS: Roping, is that an essential skill for a ranch hand?

We all know someone who has had a digit reducing accident while roping

“Grandpa, can you get us a steer to practice roping?” asked one of the eight year old grandkids. You can bet that at every opportunity, they would prefer to rope an animal. Second best is each other, or at least the bravest.

This is team roping, after all, so one will catch the upper body and one will try to catch the feet. I have even volunteered a time or two. They need little encouragement to practice their skills on anything that moves!

They are itching to be able to rope from their horses, but so far that is forbidden because of the inherent danger in getting a thumb or fingers caught between a rope on a strong calf and the saddle horn.

We all know someone who has had a digit reducing accident while roping.

Needless to say, the youngsters need to know a lot about the horse and the movement of even young calves.

So yesterday was a great day, as we had to put a rope on a calf to take it to a new mother cow who had lost her calf. The neighbour had a twin that could be grafted on to the grieving cow.

I allowed each of two grandchildren a toss of the rope, but that was the extent of the harassment. The first one missed and the second one caught it. They will all be ready for branding day in a month or two.

They don’t seem to mind being dragged through the fresh manure during the excitement of it all. How else does one find out just how strong a one hundred pound calf is?

Roping a calf is still really the only way to catch a calf once they have a little age and are ready for the open range, but tucker out on the cattle drive to spring pasture or have an ailment that holds them up from following the herd and need to be transported.

READ MORE: Trends and opportunities for agriculture land owners

These grandchildren practice and practice trying to get in the proverbial ten thousand hours of practice that it is said is needed to become really skilled at something. They are well on their way.

They can be found conferring on the phone about which of their father’s team shirts they will wear and which cowboy hats they will wear.

One mother said they chatted like teenage girls about how to get outfitted for a roping play date where they would use the plastic cow head stuck into a bale of hay or take turns on each other.

We encourage the teamwork because if you ever need to catch a calf that might be the only way. Not everybody catches with the first try!

“Don’t take your ropes to town, boys (and girl)” might have been the catch phrase the other day when a group of grandkids got to play with their town cousins at the bike park. Of course, they had taken their ‘outdated’ scooters to town.

So, when one of the young cowboys had enough of being teased about his scooter from some of the “townies” also at the park, he went to the car and got his rope. He then proceeded to successfully rope the town boy’s scooter. Perfect target, brave roper boy.

This could have turned out badly but to the surprise of the gang, the teasing scooter rider and his sidekicks thought this roper was pretty “cool.”One wonders if the scooter riders had been teenagers, would the outcome have been so cool.

If you ever visit our place, don’t take your eyes off a kid with a lariat (or lasso) or just plain rope. You just might find yourself “headed” and “heeled.”

And if the rope is a braided rawhide one, then it is mine and they shouldn’t have it.

I want to leave some treasures for them all for later on!

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: Mixed messages

Just Posted

Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Credit, COVID and climate crises facing the world

Concerning COVID, Mr. Carney feels we have had the proper response by showing solidarity

Columnist David Zirnhelt’s grandsons practice some fun roping on his granddaughter at the family ranch. (David ZIrnhelt photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RANCH MUSINGS: Roping, is that an essential skill for a ranch hand?

We all know someone who has had a digit reducing accident while roping

School District board members discuss business at a regular board meeting prior to the pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Ministry of Education gives special shout out to School District 27 at start of Education Week

District board and administration recognized for creating outdoor learning spaces

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Mixed messages

Unfortunately the climate won’t stop changing just because the Conservatives say it isn’t

Williams Lake city councillor Sheila Boehm wants to see allied health providers such as chiropractors or physiotherapists have access to medical records. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Allied health providers need access to medical records: Williams Lake city councillor

Sheila Boehm has penned a resolution for consideration at the upcoming NCLGA convention

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 11, dies after serious ski accident on Mt. Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod, seen here on April 9, 2021 with four-year-old sister Elena and mom Vanessa, was born with limb differences. The family, including husband/dad Sean McLeod, is looking for a family puppy that also has a limb difference. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. family looking for puppy with limb difference, just like 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy McLeod born as bilateral amputee, now her family wants to find ‘companion’ puppy for her

A vehicle that was driven through the wall of a parkade at Uptown Shopping Centre and into the nearby Walmart on April 9 was removed through another hole in the wall later that night. (Photo via Saanich Police Department and Ayush Kakkar)
Vehicle launched into B.C. Walmart removed following rescue of trapped workers

Crews cut new hole in parkade wall to remove vehicle safely

Four members with Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans were out at Cultus Lake on March 28 and 29 hauling trash out of the waters. (Henry Wang)
PHOTOS: Out-of-town divers remove 100s of pounds of trash from Cultus Lake

Members of Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans hauled out 470 pounds of trash over two days

As of Saturday, April 10, people born in 1961 are the latest to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press files)
B.C. residents age 60+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1961 or earlier

Most Read