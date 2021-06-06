Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

RANCH MUSINGS: Predictions of climate variability and effects on agriculture

Oliver Rujanschi, we will miss you and the warmth that you were. Sorry friend

As I sit to write this, it is with heaviness of the news that a family friend has been found passed away. It leaves those closest wondering what more they could have done to reach out.

Oliver Rujanschi, we will miss you and the warmth that you were. Sorry friend!

And, we are all reeling with the tragic depth of the discovery of many, many buried innocent children at the Kamloops residential school.

***

A few years ago many of us interested in the impacts of climate change got together with the BC Government Climate Action unit from the Ministry of Agriculture, to chart a strategy for dealing with the impacts predicted.

The projections on temperature for 30 years from now (2050) were 2.1 to 4.1 degrees Celsius in annual average temperatures. With this comes 35-64 more frost-free days.

On the precipitation front, we might expect 5.1 per cent increase annually, and a 27 per cent decrease falling as snow. In all likelihood summers will be drier.

The extremes can involve and increase the frequency and magnitude of extreme rainfall events. The average number of days over 30C will increase annually.

With this information in hand, producers and stakeholder identified top five climate issues.

First, there was the increase in wildfire risk. The region subsequently experienced significant wildfire seasons in 2009, 2010 and 2012. Following, 2017 and 2018 saw record-breaking fires. Burning 1.1 million hectares (over 2 million acres).

Second, changing hydrology affects us in the following ways: Warmer and drier summers reduced water supply while increasing the water need for crops and livestock. The summers of 2019 and 2020 saw a number of farms and ranches drastically affected by flood events.

Third, the increase in variability was of great concern to producers, specifically: unpredictable storm events, temperature/precipitation fluctuations and extremes, and freeze thaw cycles.

Fourth, changes in pests, diseases and invasive species, are upon us. While we know about the impacts of the Mountain Pine Beetle, we know fire ants, cutworms and the grey tortix moth are emerging as major. Partly this is due to the warmer winters.

READ MORE: Drier weather good for calving season

Fifth, there will be changes to wildlife and ecological systems: the ecological communities and water resources on Cariboo rangelands are shifting, which is altering forage productivity.

On all of these fronts, producers and government have moved forward on projects.

There is much more to report and I direct interested readers to Climate Action Agriculture at www.climateagriculturebc.ca/regional-adaptation/cariboo/.

Many projects are highlighted there.

Producer leaders have been working hard with governments to give oversight to studies and trials designed to benefit food production in our home region.

When we have certainty of forthcoming tragedy, or even just inklings of it, we are duty bound to our fellow living beings to act. The same goes for the human personal and societal tragedies past and future that I alluded to in my opening lines.

Soil is the skin of organism Earth. Human and Earth health are one.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: The tragic truth
Next story
MLA’s CORNER: Residential school legacy must be acknowledged

Just Posted

Insp. Myron Friesen is the new officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s new RCMP inspector brings more than 30 years of experience

Myron Friesen transferred from Grand Prairie, Alta. where he was District Advisory NCO

(File photo)
Don’t be taken in by fake gold scammers in Williams Lake: RCMP

There have been two reports in the last 24 hours of a man and woman selling gold out of their car

A large, old growth tree is pictured on a logging truck near Nanaimo and has become the symbol of the ongoing Fairy Creek blockades. The tree is estimated to have been felled between March and August of 2020 from the north island. (Lorna Beecroft photo)
FOREST INK: Giant tree makes news

CBC radio covered a story of a monster tree on a logging… Continue reading

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’s CORNER: Residential school legacy must be acknowledged

The Chief and her members have been preparing for this moment for a long time

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Predictions of climate variability and effects on agriculture

Oliver Rujanschi, we will miss you and the warmth that you were. Sorry friend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

Most Read