Sherry Andrews photo

RANCH MUSINGS: If there is one book about beef cattle, this is it

Written by Heather Smith Thomas, in its third edition, titled Storey’s Guide to Raising Beef Cattle

If there is one book about beef cattle to read, it is published by Storey Publishing in the U.S. and it has been around since 1998.

Written by Heather Smith Thomas, it is now in its third edition, titled Storey’s Guide to Raising Beef Cattle.

Heather Smith Thomas has contributed to hundreds of journals, including a column in the Canadian Beef magazine which shows she is regarded highly here in Canada as well as in her native U.S.

If you are not a book learner and prefer to learn with other people, there is a course at Thompson Rivers University and it provides a credit course as part of the diploma program: Applied Sustainable Ranching which will give you a great introduction to the business.

You need to show up or log in to the weekly seminars if you want credit, but most of the course is home study requiring up to 25 hours a week, plus on the ground experience, which is available if you want it and can match up with a mentor rancher.

Call TRU in Williams Lake for information.

READ MORE: Hopes for the New Year, beyond dirt

The average herd of beef cattle farmers in Canada is around 60 head. This book is good if you have one beef animal or 1,000.

Among her pearls of wisdom as recognized by Baxter Black, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine are:

•Purchase a calm animal

• Never make a pet out of a young bull

• Leave your dogs at home

• Be there for every birth

• No strange smells in the barn

• Don’t wash your coat

Heather has been a rancher for over 40 years in Idaho. She is 75-plus years old and still going strong as far as I know.

She interviews researchers, breeders and specialists around the US and Canada. In my view, she knows whereof she speaks.

Credible new information on cattle production practices will be published in either the Canadian Beef magazine or the Stockman’s Grass Farmer from the U.S.

Especially for beginners, the series of books published by Storey (www.storey.com) include all the basic livestock. They even have a book on maintaining farm machinery.

I can give one good example Thomas has in her book: an age-old technique for putting a cow on the ground simply by placing a non-choking noose around the neck and then half hitching the rope twice behind the front legs and then in front of the udder. The rope is on top of the cow.

By pulling hard from the back, the cow will go down on the ground (where it is safe, not in a chute).

The animal can then be worked on for various procedures. I have done it myself. I learned it from a fellow rancher who in turn had learned it from an old timer.

This would be especially useful for those small ranchers who don’t have proper cattle handling facilities, although you do need to be able to get the rope around the cow three times.

Even older hands can learn new tricks. Storey’s guides are full of these kinds of things.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Higher tax bracket ‘a risky game’ in the 2020 B.C. budget

Just Posted

‘Please drive with caution’: Williams Lake fire chief warns of extremely icy road conditions

Williams Lake Fire Department Chief Erick Peterson is advising motorists to stay off the roads

RANCH MUSINGS: If there is one book about beef cattle, this is it

Written by Heather Smith Thomas, in its third edition, titled Storey’s Guide to Raising Beef Cattle

Miocene couple watch release of juvenile bald eagle they rescued

Linette Bender and Allan Cook released the eagle from a snare

Approaches to forestry can help fight climate change: FESBC executive director

People in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are doing things on the ground to address climate change, said Steve Kozuki

PHOTOS: First annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament attracts players of all ages

Ian was an avid member of the Williams Lake Pickleball Club and enjoyed playing the sport

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

No word whether its associated with blockade protests

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Most Read