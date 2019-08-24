RANCH MUSINGS: If I didn’t have some complaints, I wouldn’t be a rancher

This column tries to shed light on some aspects of ranching, while not being too technical

Of course my complaints are about the weather, what else? Casual conversations with people shows me that there is real sympathy in the public for the challenges this year in getting feed preserved for the Canadian winter.

This column tries to shed light on some aspects of the ranching industry, while not being too technical. Today I am being a little technical.

My topic here tries to explain a challenge when the weather is not just hot and dry enough for extended periods enabling easier hay harvesting.

Simply put, if the hay is not 20 per cent or less in its moisture content then it can overheat. The respiration process continues and mould can develop. This is not good for the livestock.

If heating hay is tightly packed in a barn , then internal heat in the hay can create internal (spontaneous) combustion.

In a worst case this heat can cause fire and the barn burns down.

Farmers and ranchers are really forced to bale hay a little “green” or moist because the threat of rain results in a decision to get it up as quickly as possible. That is the lesser of two evils. Rain on almost dry hay causes spoiling.

A little spoilage in the curing process still makes for better feed than if you let it get rained on. This gets kind of technical.

Hay can heat to about 120F (49C) with no serious forage quality loss.

Read More: RANCH MUSINGS: No till pasture rejuvenation and silvopasture trials: up-coming event

If it heats to 121-140F (50-60C) the hay will be less digestible, and be brown in colour with a tobacco smell.

Should the temperature reach 141-160F (61-71C) one should check daily since the chemical reactions can escalate rapidly.

If the hay reaches over 175F (80C), fire might break out. If it is in a barn the danger of losing the barn is real.

My source says that if the temperature is 195F (90.5C) or hotter then moving the bales without a fire truck standing by is not wise since spontaneous combustion can occur.

Under normal conditions a bale will reach no higher than 130F (54C) The internal bale temperature should peak three to seven days after it was baled.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Previous story
FOREST INK: More Industrial complexes needed

Just Posted

RANCH MUSINGS: If I didn’t have some complaints, I wouldn’t be a rancher

This column tries to shed light on some aspects of ranching, while not being too technical

Art Walk provides artists with a chance to improve their craft

With over 40 artists in 40 business across downtown Williams Lake, it’s impacts are substantial

CCCDC hosts car seat safety workshop with Pregnancy Outreach

On Tuesday, Aug. 20 a workshop on the importance of car seat safety was offered for parents

PHOTOS: Tons of fun had by all at Boys and Girls Club Street Party

It was one of the most successful events they’ve held to date

FOREST INK: More Industrial complexes needed

I am suggesting properly located industrial complexes may have some of the answers

VIDEO: B.C. Mountie killed by drunk driver honoured by memorial playground

Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground opens with ceremony in Langford

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Most Read