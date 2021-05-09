Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

RANCH MUSINGS: Drier weather good for calving season

My partner and I team up to look for any newborns and note them for later in the day

We are currently in the midst of our calving season. This dry weather has allowed us to have our cows in a treed pasture with lots of room to hide out if any wish isolation.

While it makes it harder to find them all, at least they have fresh grassy areas and plenty of shelter. My partner and I team up to look for any newborns and note them for later in the day when the mother has licked them clean and hopefully let them get the first milk full of colostrum which kickstarts the immune system.

If they don’t start this nursing then we will place a tube through the mouth into the stomach. If. Not done right, milk can pour into the lungs, so this tubing operation must be done carefully. If the calf is up and nursing then we give the pair a short grace period of the day before we give them booster shots and tag them for identification.

If there is a cow missing and she doesn’t come for feeding (hay), then we give it our best try to find her in case she or the calf has difficulties. Sometimes they jump a fence or find a hiding place which means we search a couple of times during the day and hope for the best.

There is always the possibility that a mother rejects her calf or a mother may take over another’s calf—just because she has strong mothering instincts. This might not be the best on the open range because mothers of two may leave one behind if the herd is travelling. This is also the negative side of having twins.

We say that cows generally can’t count to “two.”

READ MORE: The aging ranchers bumble along

With an early spring such as we are having the snow is gone at lower elevations and it is too cold for the brush and trees to leaf out so one can see a long way through the trees. I have mentioned this before, but a slow leafing out makes it possible to observe the surroundings.

Land and vegetative cover can vary tremendously over a few dozen meters which makes for rich biodiversity. We believe that cattle can prune or graze on the brush and some of the flowers that come up.

We try not to graze the same area at the same time every year so plants get to retain their vigour.

We have beaked hazelnuts growing where we are and they have two flowers: the male is a brownish catkin while the female is a tiny purple or fuchsia flower in clusters according to Plants of Southern British Columbia. With no leaves yet and the sun shining through the trees, these purple flowers shine like little bright stars of colour, small and beautiful.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: B.C. mine permitting process needs to change to avoid layoffs

Just Posted

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this photo of the binders and binders of letters and paperwork she’s received on area roads in the past few years. (Submitted photo)
Cariboo MLAs call on province to fix region’s roads

Minister Rob Fleming said more resources were on the way to the region

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president David Brideau salutes the Cenotaph at city hall during a past Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 11. Brideau, who served three years with the Canadian military in Edmonton, was the parade commander during the Legion’s Remembrance Day service. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake legion looks to upgrade lounge, patio, to be COVID compliant

Upgrades will require significant financial investment, Branch 139 president David Brideau said

Williams Lake’s Daine Dubois (left) and 150 Mile House’s Isaac Bedford have been named as recipients of the 2020 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (Tribune file photos)
Two Cariboo athletes honoured with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

“You have honoured the province, your nations, and your families.”

A worker at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake. (Taseko Mines Ltd. photo)
B.C. Mining Month celebrates innovation

Mining has long been important to the Williams Lake economy

Alison Duddy, accessibility specialist with the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Williams Lake Curling Club manager Ken Hall, Rick Miller and John Dryden stand outside the club as work begins on the construction of a new indoor elevator. The work is part of an ongoing project to make the facility fully accessible for all levels of mobility. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Curling Club begins work on accessibility project

New elevator shaft being installed

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Most Read