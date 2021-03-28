Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

RANCH MUSINGS: Changing seasons give us opportunities to see and feel our surroundings

It is not just the viewscape we enjoy from our places, but the near view when we look closely

We can look at the gloomy side of this season between winter and spring, or we can say that mud and water running everywhere is a prelude to full out spring blooming.

Where we are, the beauty of the gradually warming place we live, gives us a perspective we relish. We love looking at the landscape through the trees and wonder at the sculpting nature has performed on the hills and this old (thousands of years post-Ice Age) river bottom.

The few Kokanee fish that remain in the Beaver Valley system were isolated when the big river, the Horsefly, turned towards Quesnel Lake at the present bridge at Horsefly, instead of continuing down to the Beaver Valley.

A high waterfall, up from the Quesnel River at Beavermouth, stranded spawning salmon inland unable to return to the sea. We are now left with landlocked salmon we call Kokanee.

We are living in a landcape of brush and trees. The undergrowth is so thick that once the leaves are on the bushes and the deciduous trees, one cannot see the rolling land surface. Many interesting places to walk seem to invite us to wander.

The early morning frosts which persist for this short season, create a crust on the snow which is left and firm up the soil at least until the early afternoon when the land thaws on the surface.

It was only in my late 60s that I could say that I have walked over much of the unseen land, able to see through most of the forest.

The changing seasons give us opportunities to see and feel our surroundings. In time, our observations of sounds, sights and smells develop a deep sense of belonging in this place called home.

I have mused before what it must feel like for Aboriginal peoples here and people in older Eastern and Western societies to be attached to place.

Many of us on ranches either inherited our places or developed them to what they are today. Speaking for myself, my dreams were about returning to home after being away for a decade of my youth.

Those dreams were of a peaceful place that provided most of what we need to thrive. A friend who emigrated to B.C. from the Eastern States once said that there was more “culture” standing on a hillside in northeastern B.C., than in the City of New York. He had played a trombone in an orchestra.

We often rely on artists and writers to help us see what is around us. Or we can walk out our doors and dwell with our senses fully tuned to what is around us. Sometimes it is as simple as a different light shining on our place or colours in the sky that give us a different view on life itself. In bush country, the smallest flowers on shrubs may be the brightest show available. I give the examples of tiny yellow blossoms on Gooseberry and Beaked Hazelnut. It is not just the viewscape we enjoy from our places, but the near view when we look closely.

READ MORE: Trends and opportunities for agriculture land owners

David Zirnhelt is a member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association, longtime rancher and chair of the advisory commitee of the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nuclear power has promise, but still controversial

Just Posted

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Changing seasons give us opportunities to see and feel our surroundings

It is not just the viewscape we enjoy from our places, but the near view when we look closely

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Black Press Media image)
Nuclear power has promise, but still controversial

I was surprised and encouraged that some provinces along with the federal… Continue reading

Owners of the Slumber Lodge in Williams Lake are proposing to build two four-unit townhouses on the site where some motel units were lost to a fire in 2016. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Slumber Lodge owner eyes townhouses for downtown site

City council gave zoning amendment first two readings

Dr. Mariska Neuhoff joined the Atwood Clinic on March 1 and is dividing her time between the clinic and the operating room at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake has a new family doctor from South Africa

Dr. Mariska Neuhoff began working at the Atwood Clinic on March 1

Caribou from the Itcha-Ilgachuz herd continue to be the focus of several recovery projects. (Government of B.C. photo - Woodland Caribou Plan report)
Projects underway, in the works for Caribou recovery

Woodland Caribou in Tweedsmuir-Entiako, Itcha Ilgachuz and Hart Ranges herds focus groups

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Most Read