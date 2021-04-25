Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

RANCH MUSINGS: Beef industry sustainability and the carbon footprint

Figures from 2009 show that 10 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gases came from agricultural sources

While I like to dwell on the positive things in life, sometimes dead serious topics make me pause.

Today it is the reality of the carbon footprint of agriculture. The latest figures from 2009 show that 10 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gases came from agricultural sources; that is 73 million tons.

Farmers were able to sequester in the soil 12 million tons of carbon. That is quite a deficit if we think there should be a balance.

The backdrop to this sustainability challenge of reducing the carbon footprint is that the world must cut agricultural emissions by two thirds while simultaneously producing 50 per cent more food.

This challenge was articulated by Tim Searchinger, a senior scholar at the Centre for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment at Princeton University. He recently spoke to an online seminar on sustainable intensification in agriculture.

He was the lead author of a 2019 report for the World Bank, the United Nations and the World Resources Institute.

He says that we can’t convert any more forest land to agriculture. That means 50 per cent more production on the existing farmland base.

This challenge won’t be met unless there is a lot of collaboration between farmers, government and researchers. Essentially, crop breeding, efficiencies in raising livestock through feed and genetics to increase yield while cutting emissions.

This is a tough task, but if we look back this is where the beef industry has come from: compared to 33 years ago, it requires 29 per cent fewer cattle to produce the same amount of meat. This while needing 24 per cent less land. From 1981 to 2011. During this period there was a 15 per cent reduction in the carbon footprint and a 17 per cent decrease in water use.

READ MORE: Trends and opportunities for agriculture land owners

This information comes from Tim McCallister from Agriculture Canada’s lead researcher in Lethbridge.

Growing food uses soil nutrients. Farmers and ranchers must find ways to work with the critters in the soil to keep and increase the land’s productivity.

It is inefficient to grow corn for biofuel since corn only converts 0.15 per cent of the energy of the sun to usable energy compared to about 20 per cent for photovoltaic cells.

I thank the Western Producer newspaper for reporting on this recent online conference.

Lessening demand for food by encouraging a more reasonable population less than 10 billion by the year 2050 would help. Apparently the evidence is that educating women in the third world can achieve a smaller population.

More food, less people, better distribution of food. Turning the world to this direction gets me excited.

I would much rather resources go towards this than interplanetary travel.

Maybe Mars is a good place to die if you are rich.

Forgive me my little bit of cynicism while I cheer on the culture change that needs to happen to get to a real sustainability in farming.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureCariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: A nod to tradition

Just Posted

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Beef industry sustainability and the carbon footprint

Figures from 2009 show that 10 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gases came from agricultural sources

Cameron Lang (from left) poses with his brothers Casey Lang and Colton Lang and their father Scotty Lang while volunteering at 100 Mile’s first Heavy Metal Rocks program in 2019. (Photo submitted)
Heavy Metal Rocks prepares alumni for professional world

Casey Lang got a new perspective from the class

The Williams Lake Fire Department had a busy year in 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department responds to 330 calls in 2020

Chief Erick Peterson provided the year in review at the committee of the whole meeting

Cariboo Archers Joelle Thurow (from left), Ty Thurow and Haley Plewes line up during the virtual Vegas shoot held last month in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Archers show well at Virtual Vegas Shoot

Two Cariboo Archers finished in the top 15 in the world

Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb instructs swimmers Cale Murdock and Jadyn Johnston during a training session earlier this season. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Small Blue Fins contingent finishes strong at B.C. virtual swimming provincials

“[They] did extremely well to get our club finishing in that spot,” said head coach Chad Webb

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Most Read