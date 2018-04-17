Pipe dreams

We live in interesting times. I wish more of it was good rather than interesting.

The big news over the weekend was the long overdue meeting between Prime Minister Trudeau and the Alberta and B.C. premiers to discuss the Kinder Morgan Trans-Mountain pipeline.

Mr. Trudeau insists the economy and environment go hand in hand and the pipeline is in Canada’s “best interests.” B.C. can’t be blamed for wondering when we ceased to be part of Canada. Alberta says it needs the economic benefits from the pipeline to survive. B.C. fears both economic and environmental disasters if something goes wrong, like a tanker spill.

Mr. Trudeau is a charismatic young man, but not much of a leader. I guess you can’t have everything. He could have avoided the fuss in the first place by ensuring adequate environmental studies were done on all aspects of the project, not just the pipeline. And, instead of giving money to the huge Texas corporation so it doesn’t have to risk its own, the feds could pay for a comprehensive study on the shipping part of the pipeline process, and develop a plan to clean up — and pay for — any possible spills. Also, why is no one talking about building refineries?

•••

A number of cities are holding public information meetings to discuss what changes legal marijuana might bring to their communities. Haven’t heard of anything like that planned here yet.

•••

Heard this song before? U.S. President Trump & Co. launched an air attack to destroy Syria’s suspected cache of chemical weapons. In 2003, then president George Bush attacked Iraq to destroy that country’s weapons of mass destruction. No WMDs were ever found but the resulting war saw 500,000 deaths and cost $2 trillion at last count.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Previous story
Chief forester has work cut out for him on 10-year AAC

Just Posted

Tolko crews assist fire department in extinguishing fire at mill

Spark causes fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek division

SD27 public budget presentation will be held tonight

Board expected to face $1.8 million shortfall for 2018-2019

Cocaine and cash seized in dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested locally and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

What’s all the noise?

City crews work to repair sewer lines on First Avenue

Wooden Horsemen ready to rock Haida Gwaii and northwest B.C.

Vancouver rocker Steven Beddall got his start playing in ska and funk… Continue reading

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Most Read

  • Pipe dreams

    We live in interesting times. I wish more of it was good…