Perfect strangers’ kindness appreciated

My name is Maureen Straza, I am a paraplegic and wheelchair user.
On Friday May, 15 I was crossing Borland on Second Avenue when I miscalculated the curb and took a tumble out of my chair.
Three “perfect” strangers, without hesitation came to my aid to help me get back into my chair.
Their act of kindness turned a difficult situation into a positive memory that I will never forget.
Maureen Straza
Tyee Lake
