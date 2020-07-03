Perfect strangers’ kindness appreciated

Their act of kindness turned a difficult situation into a positive memory

Editor:

My name is Maureen Straza, I am a paraplegic and wheelchair user.

On Friday May, 15 I was crossing Borland on Second Avenue when I miscalculated the curb and took a tumble out of my chair.

Three “perfect” strangers, without hesitation came to my aid to help me get back into my chair.

Their act of kindness turned a difficult situation into a positive memory that I will never forget.

Maureen Straza

Tyee Lake

