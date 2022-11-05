OPINION: Sharing the Cariboo Roads

Keep it simple when it comes to bikes, and keep them safe

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

This column is an imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist, Byron the Bicyclist and Patty the Pedestrian. It is meant to educate as well as entertain the reader.

Dear Byron the Bicyclist;

In your last letter, you mention bicycling was part of your daily life, not just occasional recreation. Was that common for many children in the 1960s? Besides more students getting bussed or driven, why do you think bicycling to school has diminished so much?

Signed; Patty the Pedestrian

Dear Patty;

Today, many student’s bicycles are so fancy and expensive, they are afraid to take them to school. They could get damaged or stolen. Poorly designed bike racks mean wheels can get bent and spokes broken.

In the 1960s, most students had a simple one speed steel framed bicycle with coaster brake. If bought new, they cost about two days labourer’s wages, $50. It was ideal for the flat town we lived in. They were rarely stolen. My sister’s bike was stolen from our backyard but I found it about 10 days later.

So here are some ideas. For commuting to school, getting groceries or other errands, have a simple but solid bike. A solid bike means wheel bearings, not bushings. You don’t need shock absorbing forks front or back. You don’t need disk brakes. Because Williams Lake is hilly, a multiple speed bike is ideal. If bought new, they should cost at least $200 to $300 or it won’t last. Better yet, try to find a good repairable used bike. Learn how to maintain it.

If the bike rack at your school, store or other place you go to, needs an upgrade, ask.

Happy cycling! Enjoy the exercise and fresh air.

Signed; Byron the Bicyclist

Bert Groenenberg is a cyclist and pedestrian who has mainly biked or walked to work on Oliver Street for 30 years. Articles are based on his actual experience and observation.

