National Volunteer Week

Donna Barnett’s weekly column for the

There are quite a few unsung heroes who quietly go about their day helping others and asking nothing in return.

People who give their time freely and never complain about how many hours they’ve worked. Many could have spent more time indulging in their favourite pastime or spent the day with friends or loved ones instead.

I am speaking, of course, about the people who volunteer. In many cases, they indulge a passion that could not be fulfilled at work. Or they fill a part of their lives with responsibility that is considered highly invaluable, yet no resources are readily available to pay for a particular service.

And this is a very remarkable thing because many of the volunteers in our community perform activities that we can’t do without.

Where would we be without the 4-H Club? Ranching and agriculture are a large part of our economic backbone of the Cariboo, yet young people would be lost without all the skills they gather from participating in 4-H starting at an early age.

The same applies to our small business community. Where would a young entrepreneur be without the help of all those who volunteer their time with the Chamber of Commerce? There are many who would not have survived their first year without the mentorship and advice that comes with belonging to their local chamber.

Last of all there are the very special individuals who put their lives on the line for their community through local volunteer fire departments and search and rescue and emergency social service workers. These are people who are called at all hours of the day or night to save a property from certain destruction, or save the life of a lost soul.

National Volunteer Week runs from April 15-21 and is a great opportunity to recognize your friends and neighbours who make life better for everyone.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Previous story
Pipe dreams

Just Posted

Tolko crews assist fire department in extinguishing fire at mill

Spark causes fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek division

SD27 public budget presentation will be held tonight

Board expected to face $1.8 million shortfall for 2018-2019

Cocaine and cash seized in dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested locally and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

What’s all the noise?

City crews work to repair sewer lines on First Avenue

Wooden Horsemen ready to rock Haida Gwaii and northwest B.C.

Vancouver rocker Steven Beddall got his start playing in ska and funk… Continue reading

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

B.C. First Nation builds tiny homes amid housing crisis

Open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous tenants, project aims for affordability and zero hydro usage

BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment by Salmon Arm player

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Most Read

  • National Volunteer Week

    Donna Barnett’s weekly column for the

  • Pipe dreams

    We live in interesting times. I wish more of it was good…