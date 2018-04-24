National Volunteer Week 2018: celebrate the value of volunteering

In this fast-paced world where everyone is busy with personal and professional commitments, it takes a caring individual to volunteer their time and energy to improve the lives of others. This National Volunteer Week (April 15-21), we recognize the incredible volunteers in northern BC, and especially those who choose to volunteer their time with the Canadian Cancer Society.

Whether they’re selling daffodil pins during Daffodil Month, helping at an office or at Relay For Life, or sharing experiences as a cancer survivor with others facing a similar diagnosis through our peer support programs – our volunteers do it all. Whatever role our volunteers take on, we are making an impact because of their dedication and compassion.

We are so grateful for our volunteers’ continued commitment to our cause. It’s thanks to our volunteers that CCS has been able to continue to deliver on our mission from coast-to-coast. Our volunteers enable us to invest in the best cancer research across the country, provide trusted cancer information and compassionate support services to people facing cancer and their families, and lead cancer prevention and advocacy initiatives.

This week we recognize our volunteers, but all year round our volunteers truly demonstrate that together, we are stronger.