A letter from the Board of the Directors of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin submitted Dec. 18

Editor:

In an effort to fulfill the mandate of a motion Sheila Wyse put forward at the 2017 Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society AGM on November 23, the Board of Directors established a committee to investigate 10 possible sites in the downtown core. The committee used a list of requirements to adjudicate the suitability of each of the 10 sites the committee explored. The investigation revealed that most available sites are not eligible for short-term lease; they are already occupied or would take at least a year to vacate, renovate and be viable to accommodate the museum.

The board considered the cost of moving the museum artifacts yet again, and renovations that would be required to any new site considered. In addition to cost, consideration for proper zoning, availability for parking (RV, handicap, tourist and staff parking), were also taken into account. An estimate in excess of $200,000 was the price tag for a second move, the rental and utility costs per year would have to be borne by the museum itself.

The board of directors for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin will continue look for a permanent home near the downtown core, where the museum can flourish and support the businesses of Williams Lake. Until such a space is available, we the directors have decided to remain temporarily at the Tourism Discovery Centre. With the funding from the city of Williams Lake and help from their staff, we will improve the TDC site so its space is utilized effectively by the museum. This will enable us to put our efforts into finding a permanent space. Early in the New Year, we will continue to investigate other sites for permanent relocation of the museum; and will be reporting our progress to the museum membership as well as to the city.

If anyone wishes to discuss further site investigations, you are encouraged to drop a letter to the museum with your input. We encourage you to visit the museum, checkout our displays and plans for the future.

Yours in Trust,

The Board of Directors, Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Society

George Atamanenko, President

Mary Telfer, Vice-President

Lorie Wilson, Treasurer

Janice Sapp, Secretary

Directors:

Patti Gerhardi, Laura Zimmerman, Lorina Sundt, Marjorie Schuk and Crystal Bremner

Read more: Museum to stay at Toursim Discovery Centre — for now