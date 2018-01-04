Museum

A letter to the members of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society

A letter from the Board of the Directors of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin submitted Dec. 18

Editor:

In an effort to fulfill the mandate of a motion Sheila Wyse put forward at the 2017 Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society AGM on November 23, the Board of Directors established a committee to investigate 10 possible sites in the downtown core. The committee used a list of requirements to adjudicate the suitability of each of the 10 sites the committee explored. The investigation revealed that most available sites are not eligible for short-term lease; they are already occupied or would take at least a year to vacate, renovate and be viable to accommodate the museum.

The board considered the cost of moving the museum artifacts yet again, and renovations that would be required to any new site considered. In addition to cost, consideration for proper zoning, availability for parking (RV, handicap, tourist and staff parking), were also taken into account. An estimate in excess of $200,000 was the price tag for a second move, the rental and utility costs per year would have to be borne by the museum itself.

The board of directors for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin will continue look for a permanent home near the downtown core, where the museum can flourish and support the businesses of Williams Lake. Until such a space is available, we the directors have decided to remain temporarily at the Tourism Discovery Centre. With the funding from the city of Williams Lake and help from their staff, we will improve the TDC site so its space is utilized effectively by the museum. This will enable us to put our efforts into finding a permanent space. Early in the New Year, we will continue to investigate other sites for permanent relocation of the museum; and will be reporting our progress to the museum membership as well as to the city.

If anyone wishes to discuss further site investigations, you are encouraged to drop a letter to the museum with your input. We encourage you to visit the museum, checkout our displays and plans for the future.

Yours in Trust,

The Board of Directors, Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Society

George Atamanenko, President

Mary Telfer, Vice-President

Lorie Wilson, Treasurer

Janice Sapp, Secretary

Directors:

Patti Gerhardi, Laura Zimmerman, Lorina Sundt, Marjorie Schuk and Crystal Bremner

Read more: Museum to stay at Toursim Discovery Centre — for now

Previous story
COLUMNS: Two ranchers of considerable stature

Just Posted

No excuse to stay at home with Hometown Hockey

Many events to check out over the course of the weekend

First meeting for WL Pride Committee being held tonight

Organizer hopes group will help break down stigma

They’re here!

Portions of the downtown are closed as Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set-up in Williams Lake

Keeping girls in the game

Strength of the lakecity’s female competitive hockey program to be showcased on Rogers Hometown Hockey Sunday (see images below story)

Museum to stay at Tourism Discovery Centre — for now

City exploring options to renovate TDC to better fit museum displays

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Most Read