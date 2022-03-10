MOVIE REVIEW: You aren’t going to want to miss The Batman in theatre

Josh Johnson gives the new movie a five stars out of five review

Josh Johnson

Special to the Tribune

The Batman is a dark, gritty and grounded take on the caped crusader as he’s in his second year of fighting crime when a sadistic killer starts targeting Gotham’s elite and leaves cryptic riddles behind.

Batman must go into Gotham’s underworld to uncover evidence, but when evidence starts leading back to his family legacy he must forge new relationships and unmask the killer and bring justice to this corrupt city.

Being a big Batman fan, this movie is the best Batman movie we’ve had yet since The Dark Knight with the feel and look of Gotham and Greg Fraser’s beautiful cinematography and Michael Giacchino’s score.

Director Matt Reeves had a complete vision for what he wanted to bring to the character.

A broken Bruce Wayne who wants to make a difference in this city but doesn’t really know who he is or who Batman is, yet he’s still trying to figure out how he can help this city.

Robert Pattinson delivers an incredible performance as the dark knight and recluse billionaire Bruce Wayne. Paul Dano,who plays the Ridder, does an incredible job as the terrifying serial killer. Every scene he’s in he steals the show. When he leaves the scene you want more of him, like Heath Ledger’s Joker.

The props in the movie were fantastic. The bat mobile and the bat bike, costume design of the the bat suit and the gadgets and the fight choreography were all amazing.

It’s everything you want in a Batman movie. They completely go into the detective side of Batman, which we haven’t really seen before and he makes mistakes because he’s not the Batman that we know. He’s just starting out everything. The city itself is dirty and gloomy and not a safe place, just like in the comics.

Bruce himself is always Batman, he doesn’t know how to be Bruce Wayne.

The cinematography was beautiful. It was really dark but that’s how Batman should be, really dark. Every shot looks beautiful and there is so much detail put into each frame.

Overall this is an incredible film and an incredible Batman film. Even if your’re not a Batman fan, I think you will have a great time watching this Batman, fan or not.

The Batman opened last week in Williams Lake at Paradise Cinema.

Josh Johnson is a Grade 10 student at Cariboo Adventist Academy and a movie buff. He wrote his review as part of a work experience with the Williams Lake Tribune.

