MLA’s CORNER: Working toward reconciliation in Cariboo-Chilcotin

Last week the Williams Lake First Nation presented the preliminary results from their survey of the land surrounding the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site. Tragically, the first phase of their work has found 93 reflections, which indicate potential burial sites and lives lost due to the horrors and daily trauma that students had to endure at the school.

It was an emotional week for our community, particularly for those whose lives have been impacted by the legacy of residential schools. For many, the announcement has brought up painful memories, or been a reminder of loved ones lost. For others, it has been another confrontation with the dark history of our province, and the considerable work that needs to be done to bring healing and meaningful reconciliation to B.C.

In light of this tragic announcement, we must come together as a community to recognize the profound impact of residential schools that remains to this day. We cannot forget the past or try to live as if these atrocities never took place. Instead, we must commit to doing the work that reconciliation requires.

That means never forgetting the children who lost their lives and ensuring the injustices that allowed this to happen in the first place do not continue. We must listen to survivors and their families and partner together to create a better, more inclusive future for everyone who calls our province home.

We also need to acknowledge the work of the Williams Lake First Nation for its strength in pursuing this investigation and going through this difficult, but important process to recognize the lives that were cut short by residential schools, and to eventually bring healing to your community.

The national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those impacted. People can access emotional and crisis referral services 24 hours a day by calling: 1-866-925-4419.

Lorne Doerkson is the BC Liberal MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin.

