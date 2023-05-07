MLA’s CORNER: Uncertain future for forestry in B.C.

Over the last few years, our province has been experiencing a crisis in forestry. This year alone, numerous mills throughout rural and northern B.C., in places like Chetwynd, Prince George, and Houston have shut down their operations, and many others, like Aspen Planers in Merritt, face an uncertain future.

This crisis has also hit close to home, as we recently heard the upsetting news that Tolko’s Soda Creek mill in Williams Lake is permanently cutting a shift, meaning the loss of 65 jobs.

In all, it’s estimated that B.C. has already lost more than 900 forestry jobs this year.

That’s enough to change the fabric of a community forever. It’s not just an economic problem, it’s a societal one. The cascade effects of major industry leaving a town are profound, and we cannot afford to let this happen in B.C.

So, what is government doing to prevent the crisis from worsening? Honestly, there isn’t a clear answer to that question. This NDP government has done nothing to give me confidence they have a plan to save this industry. In fact, their own budget documents raise serious concerns about forestry’s future.

For the 2022/23 fiscal year, the NDP report $1.8 billion in forestry revenues. However, their forecast for revenue from the industry in the 2023/24 year is only $846 million. This means government is predicting that B.C. is going to bring in a billion dollars less in forestry revenue this year than last year.

That doesn’t sound like something a government confident in the future of forestry would predict.

It’s true that the industry may have to evolve over the next few years, but with a clear vision and leadership, and a government willing to provide real support, forestry in B.C. could truly flourish once again.

I’ve seen the incredible work and potential of value-added forestry, and what can happen when government is willing to be innovative. I just hope that the NDP will finally see it too — before it’s too late.

