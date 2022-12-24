MLA’S CORNER: There is something truly special about the Christmas season

I have once again been struck by the kindness and dedication of our community

There is something truly special about the Christmas season that brings people together like no other. I have had the privilege of attending numerous events over the past few weeks and I have once again been struck by the kindness and dedication of our community.

It is inspiring to see so many people rally together to make these events possible and volunteer their time for a cause they care about. We saw this with the incredible Christmas Wish breakfast hosted by the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre and Boston Pizza. Nearly 900 breakfasts were served thanks to the amazing volunteers from city council, Daybreak Rotary, and others, and hundreds of toys were collected to be distributed to local children before Christmas. Thank you to all who donated to this worthy cause.

Once again, Cariboo-Chilcotin had a very successful Turkey campaign on the local radio station in 100 Mile House that raised nearly $15,000 for the food bank.

This is an amazing show of support for people in need, and is particularly impactful this year as we know that food banks across the province are facing increased strain and seeing higher demand. It is vital that we provide support so they can continue their important work, and I am so thankful for all those who contributed to keep community members fed and cared for this Christmas season.

There have been many other successful events this year, like the Yuletide Dinner hosted by Sacred Heart Church which saw almost 400 people served a beautiful turkey dinner, along with so many others that have brought people together and spread holiday cheer. I want to thank every volunteer, every vendor, and every person who attended for making these events possible and making this Christmas in Cariboo-Chilcotin a little merrier.

I hope everybody has a safe and happy holiday season, surrounded by family and friends.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

CaribooChilcotinWilliams Lake