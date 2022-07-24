MLA’S CORNER: Respecting range land while in backcountry

The summer season is now fully upon us, meaning locals and tourists alike are out exploring the backcountry and all this region has to offer. While we encourage people to enjoy the backcountry, it is also important to keep in mind that much of the Crown land in the Cariboo-Chilcotin is used for grazing, and it is vital to watch out for cattle and other livestock while out on the range.

For those of us who have lived in the area for decades, the rules around this land and raising livestock may seem like second nature, however this is often not the case for those who are just visiting or who have recently moved to the area.

For example, it may surprise new residents to know that if you own property within a Livestock District, it is you, the owner, who is responsible for fencing your land should you wish to keep grazing livestock off your property. Additionally, there are certain practices and courtesies to be aware of when you’re on range land. These include things like making sure pets remain on your property or on leash when out walking — for both the pet’s safety, and to ensure they do not harass livestock or damage property and crops — as well as respecting gates, making sure that if you open a gate, you shut it immediately behind you. It is also important to moderate your speed when driving a vehicle, especially when passing cattle that are in the road right-of-way.

There are plenty of resources available online through the Agriculture and Forestry Ministries for those looking to learn more about living and recreating on Crown land, and I encourage anyone looking to spend time in the back country to educate themselves before going out on the range. I also invite people to contact my office directly if you have any further questions or would like additional resources on the subject.

