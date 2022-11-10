MLA’S Corner: Reflecting on Remembrance Day

Each year, Remembrance Day is a solemn moment. It’s an opportunity to remember those we have lost to conflict and those who are still fighting. It’s a time to reflect on the many conflicts taking place around the world, those who are still putting their lives on the line to fight for freedom, and the innocent who are caught in the middle. We remember and honour all those who stepped up to defend democracy, to protect their neighbours, and who continue, even today, to do the same.

While here in Canada the daily experiences of life during a major war, like the World Wars, may be growing further and further from our collective memory, we continue to keep the memory of those Canadian lost to conflict alive. We honour their immeasurable sacrifices and everything they gave up to keep us safe. To make possible the future that we now enjoy, and the freedoms we cannot take for granted.

Right now, as a brutal conflict continues to rage on in Ukraine, with the illegal Russian invasion causing the death and injury of tens of thousands of people, we are once again confronted with the immense cost of war. This Remembrance Day, we think not just about those who gave their lives in the past, but those who right now, are fighting every day for their freedom — and we stand with them.

I want to say a sincere thank you to all our veterans for their service, as well as to our Canadian Legions which continue to offer care to our veterans, providing them with supports and community, and offering a place to share their experiences with others.

I also want to encourage everyone to take part in a Remembrance Day ceremony this year, including observing two minutes of silence on November 11th at 11 a.m. Please take the time to honour and remember those who have given their lives for our safety — who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we might have peace.

