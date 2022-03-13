MLA’S CORNER: NDP’s tax raise questioned

Amid a worsening affordability crisis, the NDP government has decided to implement new taxes — many that will impact people living right here in rural B.C.

The NDP have added or increased a number of taxes in Budget 2022,, including raising the tax rate on home heating equipment using fossil fuels. This will include hot water tanks and natural gas furnaces like the ones people here in rural B.C. use to heat their homes. This makes the tax especially frustrating, as it means most of the burden will fall on people that live in colder areas of the province.

However, an even more frustrating new tax measure is the NDP’s tax on used car sales.

This tax has the potential to add hundreds of dollars in cost to private vehicles sales, because if the average wholesale value of the car is greater than the designated purchase price, the government will use the higher of those two values to calculate the tax owed. It’s almost as if the government is punishing people for finding a good deal on a car.

However, the worst part about this tax is not just that it will increase costs during an affordability crisis, but that the government knows it will most impact those who can’t afford it.

In the NDP’s budget it says “Individuals involved in private vehicle transactions are more likely to be low to medium income, living in a rural area…” The government knows full well, and has identified in their budget for all to see, that this tax will most affect people with lower incomes, as well as those living in rural areas, and yet has chosen to go ahead and implement it anyway.

Time and time again, the NDP have shown that they don’t actually care about following through on their affordability promises, and it’s everyday people that end up paying the price.

