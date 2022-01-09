MLA’s Corner: NDP must step up to support businesses in 2022

This government has not done enough to ensure that our small businesses have the help they need

With the start of a new year, many of us find ourselves reflecting on the past and making resolutions for the year ahead.

Whether we resolve to eat healthier, spend more time with family and friends, or learn a new skill, setting resolutions or goals can be a valuable exercise for personal growth.

But as we begin this new year, I sincerely hope that our government has set itself some new goals to learn from and improve on past mistakes.

For the NDP, that must include resolving to better support B.C. businesses in 2022 — many of which are on the brink of insolvency.

Ending the year with another round of health restrictions and business closures was an understandable step to keep people safe, however, doing so without providing adequate financial support to the thousands of businesses impacted was an absolutely devastating blow to so many who have already had an unbelievable challenging two years.

Instead of putting together a support program and announcing it at the same time as the restrictions in December, the government waited a few days before announcing a relief grant that will not start taking applications until later this month. This means that impacted businesses are starting off the new year with no relief, increased uncertainty and a greater risk of having to close their doors for good.

Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of the NDP failing to look out for B.C. businesses and the thousands of people who depend on them for their livelihoods.

From botched grant programs, to broken promises about sick pay, to consistently delivering too little, too late, this government has not done enough to ensure that our small businesses here in the Cariboo and throughout B.C. have access to the help they need. Let’s hope they can step up, learn from their mistakes, and do better in 2022 — businesses cannot handle anything less.

Lorne Doerkson is the MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

