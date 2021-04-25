MLA’s CORNER: Hoping budget will bring desperately-needed relief

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

I’d like to begin by wishing everyone a Happy Easter as we head into spring.

Certainly calving season is already well underway and many of us are already busy getting our homes and ranches ready for the change in weather.

Last week wrapped up four straight weeks of the legislature being in session in Victoria, with much of the focus naturally being on the pandemic and vaccination rates.

I think most British Columbians with loved ones in seniors care facilities welcomed the news that visitation restrictions will start being relaxed as of April 1st.

For all you who reached out and contacted either me or my office with deep concerns, I know this means a lot to grandparents, parents and their children.

As spring approaches, we already know we could be facing severe flooding once again, so we need provincial assistance as soon as possible.

While in Victoria, I have been meeting with various cabinet ministers to impress a substantial need for financial assistance in our region.

Last week, Premier John Horgan passed legislation that provides his NDP government with $13 billion worth of interim financing until the provincial budget is finally delivered this month.

Under normal circumstances, the provincial budget would have been delivered in the third week of February. But due to the pandemic, Premier Horgan delayed the budget until March, and then delayed it again until Tuesday, April 20th when he will publicly announce his government’s spending plans.

As the Official Opposition, we do not want to stand in the way of delivering much-needed financial support that people and businesses desperately need right now.

And that’s what matters to the people of Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Let’s hope that the people of our region receive the kind of support that we need immediately in the coming weeks.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

