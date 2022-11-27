MLA’S CORNER: Grateful for return of community events

Lorne Doerkson grateful to live in the region and represent it as MLA, he said

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)

On a near-daily basis I am reminded of how wonderful this community is and how grateful I am to not just live here, but also represent the region as an MLA.

I was struck by that overwhelming feeling just last week as we marked Remembrance Day. To see the outpouring of support and the tireless work of volunteers was truly inspiring. I want to say a sincere thank-you to our local Legion for the amazing salute to our veterans past and present, and for putting on events at the cenotaph, the Gibraltar room, and of course the Legion itself.

It is always special when the community comes together to commemorate an important event, but these ceremonies honouring the selfless sacrifices of our veterans over the years were particularly moving. I want to thank everyone who attended, as well as the incredible bands, choirs, and other volunteers that made the events possible. Having large events like these has been rare and challenging over the last two years, but it was so encouraging to see people take part in even greater numbers than before the pandemic.

We have seen the return of numerous community events over the last few months, including the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala, which I was able to attend last week.

It was an honour to get to host this event and an absolute pleasure to announce dozens of nominees and award winners throughout the night.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and it is vital that we acknowledge their important contributions to our communities. It was a wonderful night and an occasion that I am so thankful to have had the chance to take part in.

As we get closer to December and close the last week of the legislative session, I look forward to the holiday season and getting to attend so many more events in our community — and I hope to see you there!

Lorne Doerkson is the MLA for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

BC politicsCaribooChilcotinColumn

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: Thank you John Horgan

Just Posted

Barkerville’s Shamrock Tube Run which opened in 2017 was dismantled earlier this year and put into storage. (Photo submitted)
Conveying regrets: Barkerville tube run fate still up in the air

(Quesnel RCMP handout photo)
Quesnel traffic stops lead to recovery of stolen vehicle, seizure of drugs, money, firearms

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: Grateful for return of community events

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Thank you John Horgan

Pop-up banner image