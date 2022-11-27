MLA’S CORNER: Grateful for return of community events

Lorne Doerkson grateful to live in the region and represent it as MLA, he said

On a near-daily basis I am reminded of how wonderful this community is and how grateful I am to not just live here, but also represent the region as an MLA.

I was struck by that overwhelming feeling just last week as we marked Remembrance Day. To see the outpouring of support and the tireless work of volunteers was truly inspiring. I want to say a sincere thank-you to our local Legion for the amazing salute to our veterans past and present, and for putting on events at the cenotaph, the Gibraltar room, and of course the Legion itself.

It is always special when the community comes together to commemorate an important event, but these ceremonies honouring the selfless sacrifices of our veterans over the years were particularly moving. I want to thank everyone who attended, as well as the incredible bands, choirs, and other volunteers that made the events possible. Having large events like these has been rare and challenging over the last two years, but it was so encouraging to see people take part in even greater numbers than before the pandemic.

We have seen the return of numerous community events over the last few months, including the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala, which I was able to attend last week.

It was an honour to get to host this event and an absolute pleasure to announce dozens of nominees and award winners throughout the night.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and it is vital that we acknowledge their important contributions to our communities. It was a wonderful night and an occasion that I am so thankful to have had the chance to take part in.

As we get closer to December and close the last week of the legislative session, I look forward to the holiday season and getting to attend so many more events in our community — and I hope to see you there!

Lorne Doerkson is the MLA for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

