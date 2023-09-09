Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

MLA’S CORNER: Gas prices soar as affordability crisis worsens

The cost of goods like meat, eggs, and vegetables is higher than ever before

It’s deeply frustrating to watch gas prices rise with each passing day. Last week, the price of gas in Williams Lake hovered at $1.70 per litre, and the cost in Metro Vancouver exceeded $2 per litre.

The last few years have conditioned us to accept wildly high prices as typical, but no one can argue that $1.70, let alone $2, a litre for gas is anything close to normal.

No matter where you live in B.C., the high cost of gas has a profound impact on the cost of living. Not just because filling up the family car with fuel gets more expensive, but also because rising gas prices drive unaffordability in every sector. Goods and services are brought to our communities fuel-dependent sources of transportation, meaning that when gas prices are high, everything from food to construction also gets more expensive.

The cost of goods like meat, eggs, and vegetables is higher than ever before, housing prices have reached unbelievable highs, and the reality of having to choose between filling up the car with gas, or buying groceries has become too common for many British Columbians. Surveys have even shown that more than half of people in B.C. are $200 or less away from insolvency.

It’s now hard to believe the NDP government came to power with a campaign promise to “make life more affordable.” Clearly, they were unsuccessful.

This broken promise is made worse by the fact that there are steps government could take to make life a little bit easier for people right now.

Our BC United Caucus has been suggesting a temporary suspension of provincial gas taxes for over a year now — even introducing a bill in the legislature on this issue. Unfortunately, the government has yet to adopt this idea.

There is no easy answer to the affordability crisis in B.C., but there are tangible steps government could take to provide people with immediate relief. For the good of all British Columbians, I hope they take action soon.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
follow us on Twitter

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

BC legislatureBC politicsCaribooChilcotinColumnist

Previous story
Uzelman: Provinces fumble renewable energy opportunities

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation hosts the 2nd Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 8-10, at the Chief William Pow Wow Arbour. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow underway in Williams Lake

Order of the Eastern Star members Val Fleming (from left), Beth Schaefer, Pat Warren, Gail Petersen, Gay Saunders and Sharon Whitley volunteer at the gates at the 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair kicks off at curling rink

Williams Lake First Nation is hosting its 2nd annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 8-10. The minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations is also expected to be in town this weekend to officially apologize to WLFN for historical wrongs related to their village site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Feds to apologize to Williams Lake First Nation for historic village site wrongs

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: Gas prices soar as affordability crisis worsens

Pop-up banner image