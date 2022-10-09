MLA’S CORNER: Fall begins in Cariboo and legislature

It’s officially fall in the Cariboo. That means Thanksgiving is just around the corner and our local farmers’ markets are full of fresh produce to fill your plate this holiday. I want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving, full of family and friends.

In addition to the holiday, October for me means the start of the fall sitting of the Legislature. I look forward to being back in Victoria and holding the government to account after their summer of inaction.

Recently, we have watched the health care crisis deepen in our province. Too many British Columbians still struggle to access the care they need.

The latest group to sound the alarm on our crumbling health care system is the B.C. Radiological Society, which wrote to Health Minister Adrian Dix to warn about a possible ‘tsunami of cancer cases’ that will overwhelm B.C. if government doesn’t address the delay in access to medical imaging.

Right now, British Columbians are dealing with longer waits for diagnoses, specialist referrals, surgeries, treatments, cancer care and so much more. But unfortunately, health is only one of many pressing issues facing our province.

Communities across B.C. continue to deal with increasingly violent incidents on our streets as repeat offenders commit crime sprees with virtually no consequences.

We will be asking government serious questions about their response, because after five years of David Eby and the NDP’s catch-and-release approach, we have been given no sign this government will improve public safety.

The seeming lack of action on these critical issues is even more concerning when you think about the fact that government is sitting on billions of taxpayer dollars in surpluses and contingences, instead of using them to help people.

I can guarantee you that I will spend my time in Victoria calling on government to invest in support for both the people of this province, and the systems they depend on. It’s time for real action.

