MLA’S CORNER: Cuts to autism funding a blow

The changing of the calendar can often give us a fresh perspective or push us to make needed changes. However, nearly a month into 2022, many of us are disappointed to see that the NDP still haven’t changed their minds about their misguided new autism funding model.

Last fall, the NDP made a surprise decision to announce changes to autism funding in B.C. As people learned that the government plans to phase out individualized funding for children with autism, families, practitioners, and advocacy groups were plunged into chaos and confusion, having not even been consulted about the planned changes.

For the thousands of people who depend on the current funding model, this news was not just a shock, but it turned their worlds upside-down.

Under the individualized funding model, B.C. was a leader in autism care, but the new proposed hub model will only serve to make services less accessible and create a longer wait-list. Instead of parents getting direct funding that they can put towards personalized services for their child, programs will now be run out of hubs around the province. This hub model poses a particular challenge for people here in rural B.C. who may be forced to travel hours to the nearest hub to get care they used to receive in their own communities.

It’s beyond unacceptable that such sweeping changes, which impact thousands of British Columbians, were made without the government including even a single autism organization in the decision-making process. That’s why my BC Liberal colleagues and I have been working hard to talk to families and advocates and bring their concerns to government. In fact, just last week I met with multiple different groups of local parents who are deeply worried about the impacts these changes will have on their children. The NDP need to take the time to truly listen to British Columbians and reconsider their plan, because families just can’t afford these funding cuts.

Lorne Doerkson is the MLA for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

