MLA’S CORNER: Celebrating the good at this difficult time

Last week’s senseless shooting on the final day of the Williams Lake Stampede has taken quite a toll on our community. My heart goes out everyone affected. If you or someone you know is seeking support, please call the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Chilcotin branch at 1-800-353-2273.

This incident has left me with anger and disbelief that someone would choose this large, family-friendly public event to carry out such a dangerous act. It’s also disappointing because we were in the midst of what I would consider to be one of the best Stampede events ever — and I don’t want that success to be overshadowed by this one dark incident.

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stampede and the events associated with it were back in full force this year. Thousands of people took in the hundreds of floats at the Stampede Parade, as well as the Street Party and the races at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

The Stampede rodeo itself attracted thousands of spectators each day, with a complete sellout on Saturday. People also enjoyed the live music, the Bronc Buster Trade Show and more.

Most of all, a huge thank-you to the Williams Lake Stampede board and its many volunteers. They went above and beyond to make this the best Stampede in recent memory. What’s more, following the disruption to the event on Sunday which derailed the volunteer barbecue, the board pushed forward and prepped 150 meals and donated them to the local seniors’ centre. This is what our community is all about — heart, resilience, and compassion even during the most challenging times.

I also want to recognize the hard work of everyone involved in the Canada Day celebrations in Williams Lake and at the 108 Heritage Site. The community enjoyed the ceremonies, speakers, performers, kids’ activities and so much more.

Thank you to everyone who played a role in welcoming these great local events back to our riding.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsCaribooChilcotinWilliams Lake