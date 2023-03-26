MLA’s CORNER: Celebrating hockey in the Cariboo

Sports have the power to bring people together in a way that not many other things can. We are united by our support for teams, our love of the game, and the excitement of watching talented players do what they do best. We are lucky have a long, and growing, legacy of hockey in the Cariboo, and some incredible youth teams of which we can be incredibly proud.

Our Williams Lake U13, U15, and U18 boys’ teams had a great season and made it to provincials, and our girls U18 and U15 teams are also headed to provincials this coming weekend. This after our U18 female Timberwolves won the North Female League with a record of nine wins, one tie and two losses!

I want to say a sincere congratulations to all the incredible players in our Williams Lake Minor Hockey League, as well as the players from Northstars Hockey Academy, on their excellent seasons. It is truly an inspiration to see your skill and commitment at such a young age. I know you all have exciting futures ahead of you.

Hockey fans in the Cariboo can look forward to this coming weekend with particular excitement, as not only have our U18 girls made it to provincials, but they are hosting the tournament right here in the Cariboo. From March 23-25, U18 teams from around the province will gather in Williams Lake and compete for the provincial championship.

I encourage anyone who is able to take the time to attend some of the games and cheer on our home team. It’s an honour to host the tournament this year and it’s important to show our support and that the Cariboo has the most dedicated fans in the province.

We can also look forward to watching some excellent hockey right here in 100 Mile House this weekend, with the return of the Canucks Alumni Game. As part of the local two-day “March into Spring” event, our community is hosting an exhibition game between Canucks Alumni and 100 Mile First Responders, made up of a mix of our local paramedics, firefighters and other frontline workers.

Tickets to the game are free, as are all other events during the “March into Spring,” and Canucks alumni will be available to sign autographs at 5:00 p.m., ahead of the 7:00 p.m. game. Both the autograph signing and the game will take place at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

It’s clear we have a great weekend ahead of us, and I hope that our whole community can put aside some time to attend these events and support our teams. I look forward to seeing you there!

Read More: MLA’S CORNER: NDP has no plan for billions in spending

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake