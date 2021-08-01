MLA’s CORNER: Cariboo-Chilcotin making a comeback

We are beginning to see a few things start up in our communities in the face of uncertain times

Wildfires continue to remain a threat throughout our region and across many parts of the province.

This has resulted in the unfortunate cancellation of many much-loved annual events that people look forward to every year just for the pure enjoyment of it all.

But we are beginning to see a few things start up in our communities in the face of uncertain times.

I was deeply impressed with this year’s Official Crowning in the Dirt at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds and had the honour of serving as master of ceremonies.

My sincere congratulations go to Karena Sokolan, Miss Peterson Contracting Ltd., who was crowned 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen. My best wishes also go out to our crowned Princesses Bayley Cail, Miss MH King Excavating and Kennady Dyck, Miss Williams Lake Lions.

The Williams Lake Stampede Association deserves a lot of credit for making this event one the cornerstones of our region.

I should also mention another local star who is hitting the world stage by heading off to the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the Canada women’s national rugby sevens team.

All of Williams Lake is very proud of Kayla Moleschi and wish all of our national team the very best.

We can also look forward to the return of our 4-H Show and Sale thanks to the determined efforts of the BC Livestock and the Williams Lake and District 4-H Council.

This will bring 4-H clubs from all over Cariboo-Chilcotin to the BC Livestock stock yards for a fantastic family event that will give folks the opportunity to support the kids of this program by purchasing at auction any of the animals.

Before I conclude, I would also express my sincere thanks to members of the structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department.

They are assisting at the Young Lake wildfire 35 kilometres southwest of 70 Mile House.

We have quite a lot of special people here in Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.